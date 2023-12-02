Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $722.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

