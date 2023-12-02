Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Oceaneering International worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $20.65 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

