Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

