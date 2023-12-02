Sei Investments Co. Purchases 60,150 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 49,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,974,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,387 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 85,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

