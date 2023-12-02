Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,252 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Organon & Co. worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.