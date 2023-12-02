Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,252 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Organon & Co. worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.43.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
