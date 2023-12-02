Sei Investments Co. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

