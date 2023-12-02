Sei Investments Co. Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $41.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

