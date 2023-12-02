Sei Investments Co. Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 38.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,325.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

