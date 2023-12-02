Sei Investments Co. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Stories

