Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heartland Express by 27.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.64 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,982 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 248,906 shares of company stock worth $3,484,924 in the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

