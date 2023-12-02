Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

