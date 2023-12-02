Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,098 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 616.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

