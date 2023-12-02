Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

