Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after acquiring an additional 981,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $23.64 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.