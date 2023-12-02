Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,110 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

