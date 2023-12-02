Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,851 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

