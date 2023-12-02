Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,835,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

