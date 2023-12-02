Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 46,291 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $21.98 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at $169,409,237.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 68,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

