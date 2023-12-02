Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.16 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

