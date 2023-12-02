Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

