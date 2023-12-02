Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,295,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.