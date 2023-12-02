Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,296 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Down 0.7 %

NICE stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

