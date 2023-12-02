Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,625 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at $178,535,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 5,708 shares valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

