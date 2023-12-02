Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1,732.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

