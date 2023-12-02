Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $35,615.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,457 shares of company stock valued at $159,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.