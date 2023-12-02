Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,497 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Veradigm worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.13 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

