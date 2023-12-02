Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UMB Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UMB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 97,521 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in UMB Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 57,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

