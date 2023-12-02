Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,847 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Peabody Energy worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $24.59 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $8,062,695.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,584,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,678,427 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,269. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

