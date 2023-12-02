Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 337,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 316,830 shares.The stock last traded at $27.33 and had previously closed at $27.60.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,291,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $63,030,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

