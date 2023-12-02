Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,938 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $55,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $24,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

RL opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

