Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

