ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

