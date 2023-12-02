ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $42.27 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

