ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after acquiring an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,618,000 after acquiring an additional 108,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

