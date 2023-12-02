ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

