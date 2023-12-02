ProShare Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $106.20 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ESE. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

