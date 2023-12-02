ProShare Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $59,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

