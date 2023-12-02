ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,949 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SITC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.