ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $413,260 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

