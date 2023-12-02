ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 685,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125,074 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

