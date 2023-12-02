Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.59 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

