Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,370 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $240.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $245.76.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

