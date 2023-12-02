Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

