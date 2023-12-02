PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

