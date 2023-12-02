PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

