PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $517.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.74 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.10.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

