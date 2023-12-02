PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 666 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,990,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 229.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

