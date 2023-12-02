PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $17,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 186.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2,512.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.51. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

