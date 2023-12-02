PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

