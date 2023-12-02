PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Olin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Olin by 61.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in Olin by 16.9% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 67,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

